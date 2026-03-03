Upset Badshah reveals being denied entry inside London's The O2 arena days ahead of concert: ‘Izzat ka sawaal hai’
Badshah is all set to perform at London's iconic venue on March 22. Earlier this year, he performed in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas, Chicago.
Badshah is set to become the first Indian rapper to perform at The O2 Arena in London. Now, days ahead of his show, the rapper has shared a video revealing that he was denied entry inside the venue. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Badshah posted a brief clip.
Badshah visits The O2 Arena ahead of his show, denied entry
In the video, a visibly upset Badshah walked in front of the closed doors of the venue. He was dressed in a blue and red outfit. The rapper work dark sunglasses and shoes. On the video, he wrote, "Andar ghusne nahi diya, ab 22 March ko 20000 ki family ke saath ghusunga (They didn't let me in, now I'll enter on March 22 with my family of 20000)."
Badshah calls it a matter of respect
He captioned the post, "LONDON. Izzat ka sawaal hai (It's a matter of respect). 22 March O2. Tickets link in bio." Reacting to the post, Nora Fatehi said, "Let's go." A fan said, "You will rock the stage on March 22." A comment read, "Maybe it's against the rules, someone could be performing there, so that didn't let you enter." A person wrote, "You will win their hearts on the day of your concert."
A few days ago, Badshah shared a video featuring singer Shreya Ghoshal from the sets of the show Indian Idol 16, in which they are judges. In the video, Shreya spoke highly of him and also his performance.
He captioned the post, “I asked for blessings. She gave me belief. As we move closer to my 1st ever O2, I'll make sure I carry these words with pride on stage to give my people everything I have and more. 22nd MARCH - O2 LONDON. Come witness what we’ve been building. ”
About Badshah and his first-ever show in The O2 Arena
Badshah is all set to perform at London's iconic venue on March 22. Excited about it, Badshah had shared a press note recently. As quoted by news agency ANI, he said, "Headlining The O2 is more than a milestone -- it's a dream I've carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we're about to make history together -- louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever."
Earlier this year, Badshah enthralled the audience in North America with his shows in New Jersey, Virginia, Oakland, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago. The music tour of Badshah featured special guest appearances from notable artists, including Nora Fatehi, Mickey Singh, and Bohemia, as well as supporting acts Aastha Gill and Badal. The general ticket sales took place on December 12.
In 2024, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh performed at The O2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop. Ananya has been working with Hindustan Times for nearly five years now. A BA (Hons) in English from Gauhati Univerity, Ananya is also an IIMC Delhi (2013) alum. She has worked in both print journalism and, after working there for some time, she joined the digital platform. Ananya has learnt accuracy, objectivity, deadlines and prioritises verifying facts, maintains ethical standards by being fair and impartial, and works quickly, which is required for digital media.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.