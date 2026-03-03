Upset Badshah reveals being denied entry inside London's The O2 arena days ahead of concert: ‘Izzat ka sawaal hai’

He captioned the post, "LONDON. Izzat ka sawaal hai (It's a matter of respect). 22 March O2. Tickets link in bio." Reacting to the post, Nora Fatehi said, "Let's go." A fan said, "You will rock the stage on March 22." A comment read, "Maybe it's against the rules, someone could be performing there, so that didn't let you enter." A person wrote, "You will win their hearts on the day of your concert."

In the video, a visibly upset Badshah walked in front of the closed doors of the venue. He was dressed in a blue and red outfit. The rapper work dark sunglasses and shoes. On the video, he wrote, "Andar ghusne nahi diya, ab 22 March ko 20000 ki family ke saath ghusunga (They didn't let me in, now I'll enter on March 22 with my family of 20000)."

Badshah is set to become the first Indian rapper to perform at The O2 Arena in London. Now, days ahead of his show, the rapper has shared a video revealing that he was denied entry inside the venue. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Badshah posted a brief clip.

A few days ago, Badshah shared a video featuring singer Shreya Ghoshal from the sets of the show Indian Idol 16, in which they are judges. In the video, Shreya spoke highly of him and also his performance.

He captioned the post, “I asked for blessings. She gave me belief. As we move closer to my 1st ever O2, I'll make sure I carry these words with pride on stage to give my people everything I have and more. 22nd MARCH - O2 LONDON. Come witness what we’ve been building. ”