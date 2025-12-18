Exclusive | Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera's surprise return to big screen decoded: Growing a beard, going incognito…

Decoding the success of his character, Gaurav tells us, “I have been very low key in one and a half years at least. Daadhi bhi rahi hai, and you also feel mature also. I noticed this change in my personality also off the camera. I am more interested in different socio-political topics now more than before. I think life mein ye ho jaati hai with age.”

This, however, was not a fluke. Gaurav, 50, strategically went off social media, not revealing his bearded look, for almost a year and a half.

He is often known for his comic timing and social media videos on Chutki and Shopkeeper, but when Gaurav Gera appeared on the big screen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar , he left audience surprised. His character of Mohammad Aalam, the handler in the film is seen with long beard, intense scenes, making the otherwise light hearted on screen Gaurav look almost unrecognizable.

The actor who was last seen on big screen in NRI Wives in 2023 adds, “I was also not posting anything in beard. My online activity was also nil and mann bhi nahi karta tha ki aap itna heavy character kar rahe ho aur phir saath mein itna light kuch banao. I think its impact turned out to be good and gave people a break also from what I was doing so far”

Also Read | Dhurandhar review: Aditya Dhar's lengthy yet loaded spy drama is anchored by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna's brilliance

However, it wasn’t much of a challenge for him to play such a character in a spy thriller.

“In life, I am not funny all the time. I am a fun person but I am not funny or crack jokes. In a room full of people, I won’t be the one telling jokes. I would be part of conversations. So its not that I made a major switch. I understood the situation, its an intense situation. I have to portray what is happening in the situation. I just went with the requirement of the scene,” says Gaurav adding that he is looking forward to this new chapter in his career.

.