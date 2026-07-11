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Exclusive | ‘Didn’t know them, baad mein Google kiya', says Mumbai cafe's manager who hosted Nolan, Tom, Matt for chai

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon halted for a quick chai break in Mumbai on Saturday- and HT City has got all the details!

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 09:08 PM IST
By Rishabh Suri
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It was a normal day for other Mumbaikars, but a special one for the guests sipping on tea and coffee at Olympia Coffee House in Colaba. After all, it’s not every day that legendary director Christopher Nolan and two Hollywood superstars- Tom Holland and Matt Damon casually walk in to have tea!

Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland at Olympia Coffee House, Colaba, Mumbai.
Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland at Olympia Coffee House, Colaba, Mumbai.

The 108-year-old establishment, owned by Ilyaas Choudhary and Aamir Choudhary, welcomed the team of The Odyssey on Saturday evening. And HT City gets you exclusive details about how this Kodak moment happened. We have learnt that the prep began at 2:30pm in the afternoon on Saturday.

The staff only fully realised they had someone famous amongst them when Nolan, Tom and Matt walked in, all suited up, at 6pm- and the crowd began to swell. “The three of them came. Chai peeya, bun maska khaaya, very light snacks. Zyaada der nahi ruke kyunki bheed bahot aa gayi thi. Bodyguards aaye the, police thi. 10-15 minutes se zyaada nahi ruke,” Inayata further shares.

The team of The Odyssey is in India currently. A fan screening was held on Friday, followed by a premiere on Saturday night. The film releases across theatres on July 17.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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