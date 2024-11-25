Menu Explore
EXCLUSIVE| Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya to play mother-daughter on screen in Lovely Lolla

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Nov 25, 2024 07:22 PM IST

After making a Reel about their collaboration on Lovely Lolla, we have learnt that Gauahar Khan is playing a mother to Isha Malviya in the web show

Recently, reports came out that actor Gauahar Khan is a part of actor-producer-couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s upcoming show. Then, the actor put up a reel with actor Isha Malviya announcing a collaboration on a show titled Lovely Lolla.

Gauahar Khan to play Isha Malviya's mother in Lovely Lolla
Gauahar Khan to play Isha Malviya's mother in Lovely Lolla

While she didn't reveal the details of her role or the show, we have exclusively learnt that Gauahar and Isha Malviya will play a mother-daughter duo and the show is based on their characters’ names.

A source close to the production tells us, “Isha Malviya plays the role of Lovely, while Gauahar is going to play her mother, Lola in the show. The show will focus on the bond between mother and daughter and the shooting for it is currently underway.”

Talking about her work, Gauahar says, “I’m shooting for two shows right now. One of them is Fauji 2 and the other is one of my most favorite characters I have ever played on screen, and it is with Ravi and Sargun’s production house. People are going to call me to praise me after watching that show, I am sure of that.”

While this project marks the first professional collaboration for Gauahar with Ravi and Sargun, Isha had previously played a parallel lead role in the producer duo’s TV show Udaariyaan.

