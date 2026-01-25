Exclusive | Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra's Padma Vibhushan honour: He deserved it much earlier
Actor Hema Malini talks to HT City as her husband, late actor Dharmendra is conferred the Padma Vibhushan honour.
The legendary Dharmendra’s loss continues to be felt by the film industry and cinephiles- but his contribution to the arts has now been recognised by the Government of India. In an announcement today, it's been revealed that he has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan honour, posthumously.
When HT City reaches out to his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, she can't contain her joy, “I got the news in the morning. This makes me feel so proud of him. He has done a lot of contribution to the film industry. As an actor, and as a human being too, he has been such a wonderful person. He would always help people, and that was extraordinary. He deserves this.”
But she doesn't miss adding in the same breath that the honour could have arrived a bit earlier, “He deserved it much earlier as well. Anyway, that they have given now is itself a matter of great honour.”
Dharmendra, who died in 2025, was working since 1960 as an actor, and starring in meaty roles till his last breath. Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and released in December 2025, was his last on-screen appearance. He is often credited for having the most number of hit films in the Hindi film industry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.