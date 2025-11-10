Exclusive | Hema Malini reacts to rumours around husband Dharmendra's health: We are…

Actor Dharmendra's health has been the subject of speculation all day today. While unverified reports claim that the veteran has been put on ventilator, some even spread rumours about the worst. Hema Malini with Dharmendra

When HT City reaches out to his wife, actor Hema Malini for an update, she tells us, “We're hoping for his speedy recovery.” Hema was also spotted at the Breach Candy hospital today in Mumbai, where he is currently admitted. Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol too was spotted arriving.

This is not the first time that Dharmendra's health has been speculated upon. Earlier this month on November 1, news had surfaced about him being admitted to the hospital. And today, on November 10, news again surfaced about his health allegedly deteriorating, after the 89-year-old was rushed with complaints of breathlessness.

Dharmendra is one of the most renowned actors in Indian cinema, with a career spanning close to six decades. He continues to remain active in films, with his next release being Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, and directed by Sriram Raghavan.