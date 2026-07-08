Exclusive | Hema Malini says Dharmendra wanted ‘entire family united’; sensed him while receiving his Padma Vibhushan

It’s been 60 years of Hema Malini regaling us with her acting performances. And now, it’s set to be celebrated with a musical concert in Mumbai. Joining her would be some of the biggest filmmakers she has worked with over the years, apart from some famous names from the music world who will croon chartbusters from her films.

Hema Malini with late husband, actor Dharmendra.

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Looking back at this journey, Hema reminisces about the time gone by as she speaks to HT City, “The 1970s and 80s were the best period of my life, I did the maximum films then, with directors utilising me so beautifully. Those memories will always remain with me. But life goes on, you get settled, family comes along. Till Baghban (2003) I was continuing my acting career, then I transitioned to politics. I never left dancing, though. We are celebrating such beautiful 60 years. Anirudh Chawla inspired me to do this.” The plan originally started with a book on Hema, which she reveals even Dharmendra, her late husband and legendary actor, was aware about.

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{{^usCountry}} The concert in question will also pay a tribute to him. Hema gets emotional as we ask her about going on stage to receive the Padma Vibhushan on his behalf. He had died in December last year. The actor tells us, “It was an emotional, yet exciting moment for me. His seven decades of work was recognised. That I was able to go on stage and receive it, was the biggest moment. As I was going towards Rashtrapati ji to receive it, I could feel him behind me, making me walk up, saying ‘go ahead to collect it’.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The concert in question will also pay a tribute to him. Hema gets emotional as we ask her about going on stage to receive the Padma Vibhushan on his behalf. He had died in December last year. The actor tells us, “It was an emotional, yet exciting moment for me. His seven decades of work was recognised. That I was able to go on stage and receive it, was the biggest moment. As I was going towards Rashtrapati ji to receive it, I could feel him behind me, making me walk up, saying ‘go ahead to collect it’.” {{/usCountry}}

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As for the family dynamics post his passing away, Hema shares with us it was Dharam ji’s wish to see them all happy. “He would say ‘I am fond of my family’, hamesha united rehne ko bolte the. He wanted that all of us should be together. He was fond of all his children, his grandchildren in that house, my house. He enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest. He achieved those things which normal human beings don’t get, and became what he wanted to right from the beginning. A young boy from a small village in Punjab came to Mumbai and achieved so much. Today, the whole country loves him, so many in the world do, and that person loved me. You can understand how proud I feel,” she ends.

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