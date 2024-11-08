Menu Explore
Exclusive| Hollywood action director J J Perry joins Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups: Source

ByKavita Awaasthi
Nov 08, 2024 06:43 PM IST

KGF star Yash ropes in John Wick's action director JJ Perry for crucial action sequences for his next Toxic

Yash has wrapped up the Bengaluru shoot of his upcoming film Toxic
There's a lot of buzz around KGF star Yash's next film, titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor, who has been shooting for the project in Bengaluru since August this year, has now wrapped up the schedule.

We have exclusively learnt that he is shooting for some crucial action scenes in Mumbai currently. And to direct the same he has roped in Hollywood action director J J Perry.

The action director has been a part of many action-packed franchises and has action sequences in John Wick, Fast & Furious and Warrior to his credit.

The news of Yash and Perry collaboration for the former's action saga sparked off since the two were spotted together on a shooting range in Los Angeles.

A source close to the production house shares, “Perry will be flying to India to bring his signature, high-voltage style to Toxic, and will be working on high-octane action sequences in the ongoing schedule of Toxic in Mumbai. The sequences they have planned promise some adrenaline-fuelled, new age action.”

