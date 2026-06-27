Exclusive! Imran Khan on how he introduced girlfriend Lekha Washington to daughter Imara

June is Parenting Month, and actor Imran Khan opens up about fatherhood and his relationship with 12-year-old daughter Imara. He also shares how he approached introducing girlfriend, actor Likha Washington, to Imara.

Lekha Washington with Imran Khan

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Speaking about the importance of honesty in such situations, Imran says, “Lekha and I knew each other before we started dating and so Imara knew her too. It’s just the context of the relationship that changed and I wanted her to know when it happened. It’s part of being transparent. Trying to conceal anything from a child is unhealthy. That’s not how you build a healthy relationship.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor adds, “Kids do what you do and not what you say. So I want to live my life in a way where I’m setting a healthy example for her. It’s important to speak to kids like they are rational, thinking beings and not treat them as lesser.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor adds, “Kids do what you do and not what you say. So I want to live my life in a way where I’m setting a healthy example for her. It’s important to speak to kids like they are rational, thinking beings and not treat them as lesser.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on their evolving dynamic, Imran also shares a light-hearted take on how his daughter now sees him. “We’ve reached a phase where I’m uncool in front of her friends; I still shout out ‘I love you’, but I’m not cool enough to hang out with her friends,” he laughs.Parenting a young daughter has not been without its challenges, and for Khan, it also brought a fresh perspective to the way he views his industry. “I have started viewing the world through her lens. When I watch cartoons or movies with her, I realise that I do not like how female characters are being represented. Misogyny is reinforced. It nudged me to start seeking out positive female representation in my films as well,” he admits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on their evolving dynamic, Imran also shares a light-hearted take on how his daughter now sees him. “We’ve reached a phase where I’m uncool in front of her friends; I still shout out ‘I love you’, but I’m not cool enough to hang out with her friends,” he laughs.Parenting a young daughter has not been without its challenges, and for Khan, it also brought a fresh perspective to the way he views his industry. “I have started viewing the world through her lens. When I watch cartoons or movies with her, I realise that I do not like how female characters are being represented. Misogyny is reinforced. It nudged me to start seeking out positive female representation in my films as well,” he admits. {{/usCountry}}

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Imran, 43, also learnt to keep her away from the circus of media attention that often comes with being a public figure: “I kept her away for most part. People would react to me and at some point, she asked me, ‘Why do people keep taking photos with you?’ Then I had to explain to her that I acted in some movies and people remember me from there. I have not shown her any of my films, for her it’s still outsiders walking up and greeting me.”

He also extends this conservation approach to her access to the digital world. “I am fairly conservative on tech adoption. Not just kids, but everyone is too online today. So, I’ve put guidelines on tech adoption for Imara.”

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And when not being a protective dad, he bonds with her over rollerblading and even haircare! “I don’t have as much hair as she does,” the actor laughs, adding, “Learning to shampoo, condition and blow dry her hair is stuff I had to learn by doing it. I started off by making ugly plaits that were embarrassing. But I am better now. It’s been an entire journey.”

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