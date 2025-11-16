Search
Nov 16, 2025
Imran Khan: Investment recovery is not a reliable yardstick to measure art

ByNatasha Coutinho
Published on: Nov 16, 2025 11:43 pm IST

Imran Khan emphasises that art cannot be measured solely by financial success.

Imran Khan who will soon be making a comeback in films says, “Investment recovery is not a reliable yardstick to measure art. All art is not for everybody. We tend to measure all things according to rupees earned. I always picked my characters thinking ‘ Do I vibe with this guys views on life?’ The gender dynamics and having a healthy dynamic between both partners has always been important. The audience back then who enjoyed those films and continue to re-watch them today, they enjoy the dynamic between the leads, where even in a romantic equation, there's a witty remark- one upmanship, a clever repartee.”

Speaking about his comeback film Imran recently told us, “The movie is just like what the team of Break Ke Baad would be doing 15 years later in life. It's a natural progression. Danish and I now have collective life experience. He's been married, I've been through a divorce. It's just the film we should make 15 years later. This is very much a personal project that came from the creative urge of wanting to tell a story and working with dear friends.”

