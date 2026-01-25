Exclusive | Ishaqzaade actor Anil Rastogi on Padma Shri: Science helped my art, award gives me fuel to work harder

As a retired scientist and busy actor, Dr Anil Rastogi’s spirit at the age of 82 is enviable. Having acted for 61 years, he recently completed his 100th play, has featured in over 70 films, 12 OTT series, and 500 TV episodes. Anil Rastogi and in a still from Ishaqzaade

The Government of India’s announcement of a Padma Shri for the Ishaqzaade (2012) actor is an apt reward for his talent and hard work.

“It’s a matter of great satisfaction and honour for me. I have sailed on two boats—science and art—and fortunately succeeded in both. I am a fellow at both the National Academy of Sciences and the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy. So, getting the Padma Shri gives me fuel to work harder,” says the actor, who recently shot for Ritam Srivastav’s Raktanchal and Neelesh Mishra’s short film, and will next shoot for a Prakash Jha film.

He credits his move to Mumbai to take up TV and films at the age of 70 for making this possible. “Ishaqzaade made me a household name, and people recognised me as Arjun Kapoor’s Daddu. But Mukti Bhawan got me international recognition, as it won 30 global awards, and Renuka Shahane’s Aathwan and Prakash Jha’s OTT series Ashram gave me immense popularity. TV shows and advertisements too helped me a lot,” says the veteran actor.

He has been an accomplished scientist at CDRI, Lucknow. “Under my guidance, five people have completed PhDs, two have done MDs, and one has an MDS. I have published around 100 papers and am among 28 accomplished alumni featured by the Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in 70 years (1951-2021).”

Rastogi says science has helped him immensely in art. “My discipline of science and methodology helped me develop my characters in theatre. Another similarity is that in labs, when you work, ‘the lights don’t switch off’—and I continued with that ethos in the field of art. I consider myself a director's actor, as I know how to extract the best for myself.”

The actor credits his family for their support. “I am 82 now, and it’s tough to learn long dialogues; my wife, Dr Sudha Rastogi, a former teacher, helps me with that. When I got the call from Mumbai to act in films and TV, my son and daughter-in-law bought me a house there so I could stay comfortably. The family has been my biggest support.”

Last month, he staged his 100th play, Beyond The Curtain. “I have done over 1,000 shows so far, but my favourites are Daddy, which I will be staging at the Bharat Rang Mahotsav in New Delhi, Urmil Kumar Thapaliyal’s Yahudi Ki Ladki, and Raj Bisaria saheb’s Vibhas,” he says as a parting note.