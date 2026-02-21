Exclusive | It’s a lie: Sargun Mehta on pregnancy rumours

For the past few days, actor-couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been in the news after many media portals claimed they're expecting their first child after 12 years of marriage. While fans were thrilled with the news, HT City has found it's false. Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta

The chat surrounding Sargun's alleged pregnancy started when the duo was spotted near a hospital recently, as posted by entertainment account Telly Creates. After that, posts claiming the couple was preparing to welcome parenthood started circulating.

We reached out to the couple for clarification. Sargun Mehta denied the news as said, "It's a lie." We then reached out to Ravie Dubey, but the actor remained unavailable to comment.

Well, this isn't the first time news about the couple's rumoured pregnancy has gone viral. After speaking to us, Sargun also denied the pregnancy rumours on her social media. In a long note on Instagram she stated, “NEWS APPARENTLY KNOWS, BEFORE US ABOUT OUR PREGNANCY FOR THE LAST 2 YEARS.” She added, “According to them, I've been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy! Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news.” She concluded, “It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it.”