Exclusive: Jay Bhanushali updates on wife Mahhi Vij's health amid her chikungunya diagnosis: She is in the hospital

On Friday morning, reports emerged that Mahhi Vij has been diagnosed with chikungunya as the actor shared a picture from a hospital bed, with her back towards the camera. Confirming the same, her husband Jay Bhanushali updates us on her health status. Jay Bhanushali on Mahhi Vij's chikungunya diagnosis

Jay shares, “Mahhi is in the hospital. Even our nanny got the same disease. So, for the last two-three days, I have been taking care of Tara (their daughter) and everything at home on my own. It’s a bit different for her too as she is so used to Mahhi and her nanny being close to her, so it’s like a cultural shock for her that papa is getting her ready every morning now,” he says, adding that his wife should be fine and get discharged tomorrow.

Mahhi Vij in the hospital with her father

Mahhi had also been taking care of her ailing father recently and had shared an emotional post about it on Instagram. She had written, “These 10 days of my life have been the toughest. My father who is my pillar, does every bit of my work so that I can be comfortable. Today when he needs me I want to possibly do everything to see him walking as he use to. I feel half of healing happens when they see there kids,a nurse can not do what you can or for that matter help. I feel proud to be there for my father and hopefully in a months time he will be as he was.”

Ask Jay how he has been supporting her through it and he says, “It’s important to be emotionally available for her as it’s such a vulnerable time for her as a daughter to see her father like this. So, that’s what I am doing, just being there and trying to calm the situation as much as I can and try to make things normal. It’s easy for people to say it isn’t a big deal to take care of your father, but the person who is in such a situation would really understand that. It’s the most difficult thing to see your parents getting old.”