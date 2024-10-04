Mahhi Vij reportedly hospitalised after being diagnosed with chikungunya, shares glimpse of hospital stay

Health update

According to several reports, the actor had not been keeping well for the past few days. She was experiencing severe joint pain and high fever. That’s when she decided to get medical attention, and was diagnosed with chikungunya.

On October 3, Mahhi took to Instagram to put the spotlight on her battle with the illness. She posted a picture of herself from the bed in the hospital. Her back is facing towards the camera as she looks out the window in the hospital.

She did not write anything in the caption. The actor uses her social media to keep her fans updated about her personal life.

Her Insta post.

Some days back, she posted a video in which she is seen taking care of her ailing father. Sharing the video, she wrote, “These 10 days of my life have been the toughest. My father who is my pillar, does every bit of my work so that I can be comfortable. Today when he needs me I want to possibly do everything to see him walking as he use to. I feel half of healing happens when they see there kids, a nurse can not do what you can or for that matter help. I feel proud to be there for my father and hopefully in a months time he will be as he was. My brave father. My everything. M gonna be there... I love you papa”.

About Mahhi

The actor gained popularity with her role of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Nandini in Balika Vadhu. She married actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011. In 2017 they fostered a boy, Rajveer, and a girl, Khushi. The couple's first biological child, a daughter named Tara, was born in 2019.

Mahhi and Jay won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 in 2013. She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She has also been featured in several music videos.