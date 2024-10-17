EXCLUSIVE| K-pop singer Hyolyn on her first visit to India: I want to get henna tattoo

“I’m incredibly excited, and it still feels surreal”, says South Korean singer and songwriter Hyolyn, ahead of her Indian stage debut at the K-wave Festival in Mumbai and Bengaluru this weekend. Known for her powerful vocals and energetic stage performances, Hyolyn began her musical career as a member of the girl group Sistar in 2010 and soon headed its sub-unit, Sistar 19. After the disbandment of the group in 2017, she charted her path as an independent artist. Hyolyn’s husky airy vocals from popular K-drama OSTs such as Goodbye (My Love from the Star), and Our Tears (Hwarang) demonstrated her range as a singer. Making her comeback this August with Wait, the 33-year-old is all set to embark on her Enchanted Halloween US tour. She spoke exclusively to HT City on being part of the K-Wave Festival, charting a solo path and more. K-pop singer Hyolyn on first India visit

Hyolyn, this is your first appearance in India and you’re making your debut at the second edition of the K-wave Festival. What can fans expect?

I’m incredibly excited, and it still feels surreal. I’m so happy that I’ll be in India to share my music and perform there in person. It feels like a dream to be able to finally meet all my fans in India who have been supporting me. To everyone who has shown so much love for ‘Hyolyn’ the artist, I want to show an even more perfect version of ‘Hyolyn’ on stage through the K-Wave Festival.

Is there anything on your India Bucket List?

I want to try getting a henna tattoo in India. I’ve always been curious about it.

This August, you made your musical comeback with Wait, and now you are all set for your North American tour. How would you describe this phase of your career, in comparison to when you debuted?

I feel I can now showcase my identity — as to why I embarked on a solo career and what kind of music I want to share. I’m unwaveringly proud and without regret for my work so far. I’ve been making my music and pushing forward.

With hits such as Dally, See Sea, and One Way Love, which reflect your versatility, how have your musical processes and you as an artist changed?

In the process of making my music, I love that I can incorporate my own stories into the songs. That feels to me like a change. In the past, I was okay being the only one to comprehend the songs, but now, I want to help the audience to comprehend my music.

You have lent your voice to memorable OSTs from K-dramas like Master’s Sun to Love from the Star. Is it easier to sing a drama OST than your own compositions?

I sing every song like it is my own, because any song that I sing is my singing, and the song itself becomes mine. But yes, my own compositions indeed tend to be in the higher range of notes.

How has it been charting a solo path? Is it more daunting or liberating than being in a group?

I appreciate that there is more room for me to explore on my own than I could as a member of any group. I also love how songs and choreography are not fixed now, so I’m able to express myself more freely. As I am made to oversee every aspect of myself as an artist, the sense of personal responsibility I feel for my work is stronger, and that is great too.

How do you cope with life in the spotlight? Does it get overwhelming at any point? How does one draw a line between public and private life?

I am so grateful for it. To be loved so much — I think it makes one constantly crave and yearn for it. It’s almost as if one cannot live without such love. As for my life as an artist and my life as an individual, I do often wish they were kept apart, but I’m not very good at drawing that line. I am a part of what one may see in me as an artist, and the artist is a part of who I am as an individual. I don’t want to forcefully separate them, because I may then become a false version of myself.

With the mainstreaming of K-Pop and it becoming a global genre, is there constant pressure to stay relevant?

Inevitably so. I think I need to blend in a touch of trendiness in my music. Musical trends change rapidly, sometimes even cycling back to past trends. At times, you need to make compromises, instead of stubbornly sticking to your music. Perhaps I think like this more because the genres of music that I like to sing are quite different from the genres of music that I like to listen to.

Who have been your musical influences? Any dream collaboration on your wish list?

I think I draw inspiration from all artists, but the one who made me think, “She’s the kind of artist I want to be,” was Beyoncé. Other artists who made me realize my love for different genres are Doja Cat, Muni Long and Tyla, among others.

How would you define yourself as an artist?

I want to be an artist who not only excels in music but can also deliver an amazing stage performance. In other words, not just a singer who can sing well, but a singer who can also deliver a show that perfectly matches the song. I also want to be an artist who can contribute to drawing more attention to K-Pop.

Have you had a chance to listen to Indian artists or songs? Would you like to do a typical Indian song and dance routine if given an opportunity?

I’m not too sure if I can pull it off naturally. But if I were given the opportunity, I do think it would be a fun experience.