Exclusive | Kailash Kher: I didn’t cancel the concert just halted it

Amidst videos circulating on social media suggesting Kailash Kher stormed off stage during his recent Gwalior concert due to crowd misbehaviour, the singer has clarified that he didn’t abandon the event. The concert was completed as planned, but walking off stage was necessary. Speaking about the situation, Kailash Kher explains how the crowd’s excitement had escalated to a point where it became difficult to manage. “Dekhiye, woh bekaboo ho gaye the, par maine concert se walk off isliye kiya tha taaki woh shaant ho jaayein,” he says, adding that his brief exit was a conscious decision to restore calm rather than a reaction driven by anger or frustration. Kailash Kher

“Authorities were trying their best, but the crowd didn’t want to listen. Excitement kahiye ya jo bhi, kuch waqt ke liye walk off karna hi best tha uss situation mei,” he adds. The singer shares that the venue was large and equipped with double barricades, but the sheer enthusiasm of the audience posed challenges. “Ladke toh ladke, ladkiyaan bhi barricade jump karke aa rahi thi. Bahut hi stressful ho gaya tha sab,” he recalls. According to him, the situation required immediate control to ensure safety for both the audience and the performers.

Ask the 52-year-old how the concert was after he returned on stage and he says, “Sab jamm ke nache. Khoob enjoy kiya sab ne. Mera main concern tha ki kisi ko chot nahi lagg ni chahiye. Main bilkul clear tha ki agar kisi ko bhi chot lagti, toh main concert cancel kar deta.” He noted that safety takes precedence over performance, regardless of the scale of the show or the excitement surrounding it.

Addressing broader issues around concert conduct, the singer reflected on how rising enthusiasm at live events often crosses into unsafe territory. He pointed out that audience excitement, if not managed properly, can lead to chaos despite security arrangements and guidelines. “Excitement ko handle karna aana chahiye, chahe audience ho ya performers. Situations ko properly handle karna hi sabse zaroori hota hai,” he says, emphasising that live performances are built on mutual respect and understanding.