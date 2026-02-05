Exclusive| Karan Patel quits 'The 50' in less than a week; Earlier called out co-contestants for violence

The 50 is barely a few days old, yet the new reality show is already dominating headlines for both its controversial content and its high-profile contestants. The latest dramatic incident involves actor Karan Patel, one of the show's senior participants, who has reportedly walked out following a chaotic start. Actor Karan Patel

The controversy has been brewing since the show’s onset. A source close to the channel revealed to us, "Karan was having quite a few issues with fellow contestants from day one. He also objected to a physical violence incident between the two Bigg Boss alumni, Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee, after a trivial issue led to the former charging at Rathee. It was at this point Karan was heard saying, 'it's affecting my mental peace and I can't be living in a place where violence erupts.' He immediately declared, 'I am quitting,' and has been reactive to situations ever since."

The source confirms that the actor has been home for the last two days. "Whether he left or was shown the door is yet to be confirmed, but he is home now," the source stated. However, a show creative hinted at a possible return, saying, "As he is a known face, he can come back later as a wildcard. That will give him time to think over his unplanned exit."

The drama is not new to the show. Earlier, as a team captain, Karan, along with other captains, was also involved in the first elimination. "Yes, YouTuber Vansajh Singh, who had been trolling Karan and Prince [Narula], was asked to leave after they voted against him," the source confirmed.