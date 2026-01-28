Exclusive| Karan Wahi REACTS to wedding rumours with Jennifer Winget; here's what he says

The fans of the duo who were rooting for them to get together, might be in for a disappointment as when we reached out to Karan Wahi to check whether the reports of his wedding with Jennifer Winget are true, the actor give a straight reply to us saying, “Fake News”.

Actors Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget have been making the headlines for quite some time now. The friends and former co-stars are rumoured to be getting married soon and their wedding reports have taken over the internet. However, the reality of the situation seems to be something else.

Jennifer and Karan share a strong friendship from their early days in the industry. They starred together in one of their initial shows, Dil Mill Gaye, where Jennifer played Dr Riddhima Gupta while Karan Wahi was seen as Dr Siddhant Modi. After almost14 years, the duo got to team up again on screen in 2024 when they starred opposite each other in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Their chemistry received a lot of appreciation from viewers and while their friendship remained strong, rumours around them dating also started swirling.

While Karan has been single for a while, Jennifer was earlier married to actor Karan Singh Grover. They tied the knot in 2012, but separated after two years with them making the official announcement in November 2014.