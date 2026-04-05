Exclusive| Malamaal Weekly 2: Amit Sharma says he is not associated with the film

Ever since actor Paresh Rawal revealed that a sequel of Malamaal Weekly is in buzz, fans of the film have been excited about it's developement. While several reports indicated lately that Maidaan director Amit Sharma will is directing the sequel to the 2006 film, we have exclusively learnt that it is not true. Amit Sharma has denied being directed with Malamaal Weekly 2

A source tells us, “Amit met Paresh ji once for a meeting. Nothing was finalised.”

When we reached out to the director, he vehemently shuts down the speculations.

He says, “There seems to be some speculation around this, but no this is not true. I’m not attached to the film in any capacity.”

Also Read| Paresh Rawal confirms Malamaal Weekly 2, here's what he says

Hoping that these reports end to avoid unnecessary confusion, he adds, “I’d really appreciate it if we could avoid circulating unverified information.”

Malamaal Weekly was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, amongst others.

Earlier, Paresh Rawal confirmed to us that Malamaal Weekly 2 was indeed in words.

He said, “Yes it is true. I am doing the film”