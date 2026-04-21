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Exclusive | Mini Mathur reacts to allegations that she took a dig at Alia Bhatt's hosting: I love Alia, it's all rubbish

Actor-host Mini Mathur clarifies her comment about actors hosting awards was misinterpreted as a dig at actor Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 12:10 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Did actor-host Mini Mathur take a dig at actor Alia Bhatt for her hosting stint at the recent SCREEN awards? The narrative has been spreading like wildfire on the internet, ever since a comment was left by Mini on a content creator's Insta post.

Mini Mathur, Alia Bhatt

The concerned video saw the content creator questioning why actors are asked to host award shows, taking Alia as an example. She also emphasised on the need for professional hosts, like how the West hires them for such events. On this, Mini, who has been a seasoned emcee, commented, “Thank you. Someone finally said it”.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Mini Mathur reacts to allegations that she took a dig at Alia Bhatt's hosting: I love Alia, it's all rubbish
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | Mini Mathur reacts to allegations that she took a dig at Alia Bhatt's hosting: I love Alia, it's all rubbish
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