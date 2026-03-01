Edit Profile
    Exclusive | Paresh Rawal confirms Malamaal Weekly 2, here's what he says

    Amid reports that a sequel to the 2006 film Malamaal Weekly is underway, HT City reaches out to actor Paresh Rawal.

    Published on: Mar 01, 2026 12:03 PM IST
    By Rishabh Suri
    Nearly two decades after it became a sleeper hit, Malamaal Weekly is set for a return.

    Malamaal Weekly 2 is in the making.

    Directed by Priyadarshan, the 2006 original was set in a village where a misplaced winning lottery ticket triggers chaos, with everyone wanting a share. The ensemble cast included late actor Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav and Riteish Deshmukh. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

    Also read: Paresh Rawal: I feel not just political, it's tough to make any film in India today

    While an official announcement is awaited on Malamaal Weekly 2, we reach out to Paresh Rawal (who played the ticket seller in the original), who confirms the reports. “Yes it is true. I am doing the film,” he tells HT City exclusively.

    Interestingly, Priyadarshan had directed a film in 2012, titled Kamal Dhamaal Malamaal, which was believed to be a reboot of Malamaal Weekly. It had also starred Paresh, Rajpal, Om, Nana Patekar, among others.

    Paresh, meanwhile, is also attached to Bhagam Bhaag 2, which is a sequel to the 2006 original. Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming installment.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

