Exclusive | Paresh Rawal confirms Malamaal Weekly 2, here's what he says

Nearly two decades after it became a sleeper hit, Malamaal Weekly is set for a return. Malamaal Weekly 2 is in the making.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the 2006 original was set in a village where a misplaced winning lottery ticket triggers chaos, with everyone wanting a share. The ensemble cast included late actor Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav and Riteish Deshmukh. It was directed by Priyadarshan.

While an official announcement is awaited on Malamaal Weekly 2, we reach out to Paresh Rawal (who played the ticket seller in the original), who confirms the reports. “Yes it is true. I am doing the film,” he tells HT City exclusively.

Interestingly, Priyadarshan had directed a film in 2012, titled Kamal Dhamaal Malamaal, which was believed to be a reboot of Malamaal Weekly. It had also starred Paresh, Rajpal, Om, Nana Patekar, among others.

Paresh, meanwhile, is also attached to Bhagam Bhaag 2, which is a sequel to the 2006 original. Govinda has been replaced by Manoj Bajpayee in the upcoming installment.