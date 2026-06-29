A sad update for all Hera Pheri 3 fans. Filmmaker Priyadarshan is no longer associated with the film anymore. Producer Feroze Nadiadwala revealed that the threequel is progressing in the right direction, but the veteran director is not a part of it.

Priyadarshan had earlier come on board Hera Pheri 3.

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When HT City reaches out to Priyadarshan to ask about the same, he confirms to us that the development is indeed true. “What Feroze has said, is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present,” he tells us exclusively.

Also read: Exclusive| Hera Pheri 3 in trouble: Producer from south moves court, says he owns the film rights, not Firoz Nadiadwala

In fact, he further adds that whether the comedy caper will be even made or not is uncertain now. Priyadarshan adds to us, “To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant.”

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{{^usCountry}} Feroze, in an interview to Variety India, had earlier told that Priyadarshan is not a part of the third installment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Feroze, in an interview to Variety India, had earlier told that Priyadarshan is not a part of the third installment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This certainly comes as a bummer for all fans who were looking forward to Hera Pheri 3. Hera Pheri (2000) has emerged as a cult hit over the years, with Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vohra, a success as well. Hera Pheri 3 however has been entangled in a lot of legal issues, the biggest being Seven Arts International, a production house in the South claiming the rights of the Hera Pheri franchise and it's characters, lies with them and not Feroze. However, the latter has disputed it. The spokesperson of Akshay Kumar’s own production house, meanwhile, had told us that they bought the rights from Nadiadwala under the impression that he owns them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This certainly comes as a bummer for all fans who were looking forward to Hera Pheri 3. Hera Pheri (2000) has emerged as a cult hit over the years, with Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vohra, a success as well. Hera Pheri 3 however has been entangled in a lot of legal issues, the biggest being Seven Arts International, a production house in the South claiming the rights of the Hera Pheri franchise and it's characters, lies with them and not Feroze. However, the latter has disputed it. The spokesperson of Akshay Kumar’s own production house, meanwhile, had told us that they bought the rights from Nadiadwala under the impression that he owns them. {{/usCountry}}

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Hera Pheri 3 was supposed to bring back the OG gang- Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal along with Akshay, and Priyadarshan as the director. However, another issue the film faced was Paresh's sudden exit in May 2025. He later came back on board. Interestingly, Akshay, Suniel, Paresh have collaborated on the recently released Welcome To The Jungle, which is also co-incidentally produced by Feroze.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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