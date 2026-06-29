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Exclusive| Priyadarshan gives shocking update, says Hera Pheri 3 ‘will never get made' due to this reason

Hera Pheri 3 is no longer being directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, he confirms the same. 

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 02:33 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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A sad update for all Hera Pheri 3 fans. Filmmaker Priyadarshan is no longer associated with the film anymore. Producer Feroze Nadiadwala revealed that the threequel is progressing in the right direction, but the veteran director is not a part of it.

Priyadarshan had earlier come on board Hera Pheri 3.

When HT City reaches out to Priyadarshan to ask about the same, he confirms to us that the development is indeed true. “What Feroze has said, is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present,” he tells us exclusively.

Also read: Exclusive| Hera Pheri 3 in trouble: Producer from south moves court, says he owns the film rights, not Firoz Nadiadwala

In fact, he further adds that whether the comedy caper will be even made or not is uncertain now. Priyadarshan adds to us, “To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant.”

Hera Pheri 3 was supposed to bring back the OG gang- Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal along with Akshay, and Priyadarshan as the director. However, another issue the film faced was Paresh's sudden exit in May 2025. He later came back on board. Interestingly, Akshay, Suniel, Paresh have collaborated on the recently released Welcome To The Jungle, which is also co-incidentally produced by Feroze.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive| Priyadarshan gives shocking update, says Hera Pheri 3 ‘will never get made' due to this reason
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive| Priyadarshan gives shocking update, says Hera Pheri 3 ‘will never get made' due to this reason
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