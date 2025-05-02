It's confirmed! Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all ready to dazzle at the MET Gala for the fifth time, and this year, she’s bringing her A-game. Partnering with Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, the actor is set to make an unforgettable entrance with a couture masterpiece that embodies both cinematic royalty and fashion power. Add to that a stunning piece from Bvlgari’s newest high jewellery collection, and you have a look that’s pure Met magic. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to make her fifth Met Gala

As the true Queen Bee of the MET, Priyanka has consistently been the bridge between Bollywood and the world’s most iconic fashion stage. From her trailblazing first appearance in 2017 to now, she remains the darling of the Gala, proving time and again why she’s a global style icon.

About the theme — Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, celebrates the rich history of Black menswear, highlighting bold, colourful, and intricate designs that have shaped the fashion world. The dress code encourages guests to embrace their creativity while honouring Black style icons. Priyanka, known for her sartorial boldness, is expected to nail this theme with a look that is both regal and revolutionary.

Other Bolly bigshots in attendance

But the MET Gala isn’t just Priyanka’s show to steal; Bollywood’s star power will be shining too. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly set to wear a custom Sabyasachi ensemble, while Kiara Advani is expected to wow in her graceful maternity style. Diljit Dosanjh and Isha Ambani are also in talks to attend, making this year’s event a true celebration of Indian glamour on the global stage.

This year's carpet is all set to be an iconic example of Bollywood's best so make sure to catch it this coming Monday, May 5th!