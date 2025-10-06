EXCLUSIVE| Shankar Mahadevan reflects on 30 Years of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy: ‘Change is the only constant’

“The only constant in life is change, and being part of all these shifts in how music is created and consumed has been a real privilege,” adds Shankar who performed at the recently concluded Bollywood Music Project, which took place for two days over the weekend in Mumbai.

Three decades in the music industry is no small feat, and Shankar Mahadevan , one-third of the iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy , reflects on how the journey has been as much about evolution as it has been about music. “We have been there from the time they were using cassettes to CDs, then hard disk recording, and now streaming. We’ve seen it all,” he says.

Shankar also points out that the group’s enduring relevance stems from a careful attention to context. “We literally design music for each film. Whether it’s a sad song, a disco track, a romantic number, or an inspirational piece, there’s always a thread that weaves all the songs together. That’s what makes the music feel like it belongs to that film,” he explains.

The 58-year-old credits not just the trio’s own sensibilities but also the directors they’ve worked with, who share an understanding of storytelling through sound. “It’s about designing music to fit the script, characters, and even the geography of the story,” he adds.

Looking at the wider landscape, Mahadevan sees an exciting era for Indian pop and independent music. “Big artists are exploring non-film music now. There’s a churning effect—one thing leads to another, and the reach is global. With recognitions like Grammys for Shakti, the importance of Indian music is being acknowledged worldwide," he says.

For Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, the past 30 years have been a journey of adaptation, innovation, and constant learning. And as Mahadevan notes, in an industry defined by change, the only way to stay relevant is to embrace it—both in the studio and on stage.