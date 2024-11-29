Menu Explore
Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s lawyer reacts to ED raids on husband Raj Kundra’s premises: She has nothing…

ByRishabh Suri
Nov 29, 2024 04:37 PM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s advocate Prashant Patil shares his official statement on the ED raids.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra’s premises were subject to raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, as part of a money laundering probe.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband Raj Kundra

Now Shilpa’s advocate Prashant Patil has reacted to the reports circulating which have linked her to the investigation, “There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on her as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature. However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out.”

Patil further states that reports using Shilpa’s name are not encouraged, “I would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of her are shared on this matter.”

