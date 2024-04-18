EXCLUSIVE| Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's advocate on their assets being attached by ED: There is no prima facie case

Businessman Raj Kundra’s troubles seem to be mounting. On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached his assets worth ₹97.79 crore in its money-laundering probe related to the alleged ₹6,600 crore Bitcoin-based ponzi scam perpetrated by a Singapore-based firm Variable Tech Private Limited. He is suspected of being a beneficiary of the case’s proceeds of crime, according to ED sources. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra with husband, businessman Raj Kundra

Now, opening up exclusively to HT City, their advocate Prashant Patil shares, “We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients . On the face of it , there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra. We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate , even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us . We have faith in the fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperate with the authorities as and when required.”

The attached properties include a residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of actor- and his wife- Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a residential bungalow situated in Pune and equity shares in his name.

The ED alleges that Variable Tech collected 80,000 bitcoins from investors across the country by promising high returns, and funds worth 6,606 crore were diverted through nine firms for purchasing properties abroad.