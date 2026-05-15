Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with filmmaker husband Abhishek Pathak earlier this month, says motherhood has changed her in ways she is still discovering every day. Recalling the first moment she held her baby, the actor says everything around her disappeared instantly. “The moment I held my daughter for the first time, everything else just faded away. I remember looking at her tiny face and feeling this instant, unconditional love that’s impossible to explain unless you experience it,” she tells us. “My first thought was honestly, ‘You’re finally here.’ It felt like my heart had stepped outside my body.”

Exclusive | Shivaleeka Oberoi: Becoming a mom has made me appreciate my mother

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Shivaleeka says she still remembers freezing for a few seconds when she first found out she was pregnant. “It was a mix of excitement, gratitude and nervousness all at once. I don’t think it fully sinks in immediately, but deep inside you know life is about to change forever,” she says. Adding that she told Pathak about the pregnancy almost immediately. “We were both emotional and excited, and I think from that day onwards, every little thing started feeling more meaningful.”

Recalling one of the fondest memory of her daughter, she shares: “When she looked into my eyes for the first time and suddenly the whole world around me just faded away. It was such a surreal and emotional moment — almost like time stood still. In that instant, nothing else mattered except her.”

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{{^usCountry}} She adds, that motherhood, has introduced her to a version of herself she did not know existed. “The most surprising part has been discovering a strength in myself I didn’t know existed. You suddenly become so protective, patient and emotionally strong for this tiny human being,” says Shivaleeka. At the same time, Oberoi admits that becoming a first-time mother also comes with constant concern and self-doubt. “The only challenging part is just constantly worrying whether you’re doing everything right. But every little smile or cuddle somehow makes it all worth it,” she says, adding that her husband has been a strong support system despite his ongoing work commitments: Abhishek has been incredibly supportive throughout this journey. Even amidst the busy phase around Drishyam 3 and ongoing work commitments, he has been very present and involved as a partner and father, which has meant a lot to me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She adds, that motherhood, has introduced her to a version of herself she did not know existed. “The most surprising part has been discovering a strength in myself I didn’t know existed. You suddenly become so protective, patient and emotionally strong for this tiny human being,” says Shivaleeka. At the same time, Oberoi admits that becoming a first-time mother also comes with constant concern and self-doubt. “The only challenging part is just constantly worrying whether you’re doing everything right. But every little smile or cuddle somehow makes it all worth it,” she says, adding that her husband has been a strong support system despite his ongoing work commitments: Abhishek has been incredibly supportive throughout this journey. Even amidst the busy phase around Drishyam 3 and ongoing work commitments, he has been very present and involved as a partner and father, which has meant a lot to me.” {{/usCountry}}

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Elaborating on their parenting dynamic, Shivaleeka shares that both she and her husband are currently enjoying every part of the experience together. “Honestly, I think both of us are going to be the fun parents because even now we laugh our way through diaper changes and sleepless nights. We’re just enjoying every little moment together and making the most beautiful memories as a family.”

The actor says becoming a mother has also changed the way she now sees her own parents. “Motherhood softens you and strengthens you at the same time. I’ve become more patient, more emotional and definitely much more grateful,” she says. “You start seeing your own parents very differently because you suddenly realise the kind of sacrifices, sleepless nights and emotional strength it must have taken to raise us back then.”

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The 30-year-old adds that she now feels a deeper emotional connection with both her mother and mother-in-law. “You suddenly realise how much patience, strength and unconditional love goes into raising a child. There are so many little things mothers do silently every single day that you only truly understand once you experience motherhood yourself,” she explains, adding that she now often turns to them for advice and reassurance: “I think I heard ‘Jab khud maa banegi toh samjhegi’ from my mom throughout my entire 20s, and now I finally understand what she meant.”

Ask her if she plans to take a break or return soon to work, the actor is quick to share, “I want to focus on work that genuinely excites and fulfills me while also allowing me to spend quality time with my daughter. Personally, I want to create a calmer, balanced and more grounded life now.”

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