Exclusive| Sidhant Gupta heading South, to make his debut in a big-budget film?

Actor Sidhant Gupta has made a name for himself on the OTT space with multiple successful shows on the web in the last few years. Starting with the 2023 show Jubilee, where he played an aspiring filmmaker Jay Khanna, he followed it by playing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Nikkhil Advani's Freedom At Midnight, and also appeared as the notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant. Now, we have learnt that the actor is planning a move down South.

Sidhant Gupta

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An insider source tells us, “Sidhant was planning to diversify his portfolio more when he got the call for a big-budget South film. Having explored all mediums in Hindi, he looked at the potential of the opportunity, and said yes to it. He has been finalised for a key role in the big film, which is yet to go on the floors.”

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{{^usCountry}} While details of this South project are still being kept under wraps, Sidhant Gupta is now gearing up for the release of his next web series Teen Kauwe. The show sees him as a spy framed as a traitor hunted by his own agency. Teen Kauwe also stars Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pavail Gulati among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While details of this South project are still being kept under wraps, Sidhant Gupta is now gearing up for the release of his next web series Teen Kauwe. The show sees him as a spy framed as a traitor hunted by his own agency. Teen Kauwe also stars Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pavail Gulati among others. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, in an interview with us, Sidhant had expressed his excitement for the show, while quipping that he is excited to step into this century on screen after having played three period characters back-to-back in his last three web shows. “This has been spectacular for me and when it comes out, I hope the audience tastes that through the screen. I'm attached to everything that I have done so far, but personally, this is my best work yet. With this project set in current times, I get to explore action which is the first time I'm doing in my career,” he had said about Teen Kauwe.

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Hailing from Jammu, Sidhant started his acting journey on the small screen and gained popularity for the show Tashan-e-Ishq. He then ventured on the big screen with films like Bhoomi in 2017 and Operation Romeo in 2022, and on the web medium with the show Inside Edge season 3. However, it was the 2023 web series Jubilee that brought him into limelight. His work in the show, and chemistry with co-star Wamiqa Gabbi was appreciated, and then he followed it with two more acclaimed performances in the two seasons of Freedom At Midnight and Black Warrant.

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