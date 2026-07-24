Exclusive| Sonu Nigam postpones Delhi concert amid student protests over NEET paper leak

Delhi has been the centre of the ongoing student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak earlier this year. The protests have spread across the country with not just students, but even celebrities coming in support of them and asking for a dialogue between the government and the students to come to a solution. Amid that, singer Sonu Nigam has also taken a step to show solidarity with the students.

Sonu Nigam

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Sonu Nigam was scheduled to perform at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka Delhi on July 25 as he headlines the BOSSitivity - Sonu Nigam Remembers Rafi tribute concert. However, the singer has decided to postpone the event due to the current climate.

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{{^usCountry}} Early on Friday morning, the tickets for the concert were not visible on the ticketing platforms and even the posters for the concert only showed the August 15 date. As we reached out to Sonu Nigam to confirm whether it was a technical glitch or the concert has actually been pushed, the singer responded to us saying, “It's been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Early on Friday morning, the tickets for the concert were not visible on the ticketing platforms and even the posters for the concert only showed the August 15 date. As we reached out to Sonu Nigam to confirm whether it was a technical glitch or the concert has actually been pushed, the singer responded to us saying, “It's been postponed keeping the current sentiment in mind.” {{/usCountry}}

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This comes a day after a video of the singer surfaced online from an unknown event where he was asked for his take on the ongoing protests. As the paparazzi asked him to give his views, a visibly irritated Sonu said, “Main yahaan kis liye aaya hoon? Bas...bas...bas.” As more questions on the same followed, he cut the interaction short by saying, “Ab ho gaya bas”.

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Other cancelled events

It’s not just Sonu who has decided to postpone his performance keeping the current climate in mind. Even comedian-actor Anubhav Singh Bassi cancelled his upcoming performance in the Capital owing to the protest. Scheduled to perform on July 25 at the Talkatora Stadium. Bassi wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, “GenZ is already killing it at creativity and humour right now so shows at talkatora stadium on the 25th are cancelled, karte hein aaram se, dete hein nayi date jaldi hi, sab ko refund aajayega BMS se.”

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Even actor Soha Ali Khan pushed the release of the next episode of her podcast in solidarity with the students. Informing about the same on Instagram, she wrote, “Students are in the streets fighting for a system that’s failed them long before this month. We’re stepping back - not because we don’t have something to say, but because right now it’s their voice that should be loudest, not ours.”