EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai CONFIRMS Aitraaz 2 with OMG 2 director Amit Rai

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Nov 13, 2024 09:44 AM IST

As Aitraaz clocks in 20 years, producer Subhash Ghai confirms that Aitraaz 2 is in the works with another bold story that is written by OMG 2 director Amit Rai

Yesterday, the Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Aitraaz clocked in 20 years. As we reached out to Subhash Ghai to talk about this milestone, the filmmaker gives us an exclusive big update—Aitraaz 2 is in the making.

Subhash Ghai confirms Aitraaz 2
Subhash Ghai confirms Aitraaz 2

Subhash Ghai had produced the 2004 film, which was directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan, and for part 2, the producer has brought on board director Amit Rai. He shares, “I've heard a fantastic script from Amit Rai, the writer-director of Oh My God 2, which has been written as Aitraaz 2 now. We are getting so many calls from various studios that they are interested in making the film. And I must say that Amit again has a big hit script with him at the moment. I really loved it.”

Aitraaz dealt with the bold and poignant issue of workplace sexual harassment. Ask Subhash will the sequel be also based on a similar concept and he says, “The subject belongs to Amit Rai. He has written another bold issue about today's sex life with new values and new school of thoughts coming in. You can’t expect it to just be a social drama, it has to have some strong and high notes. We are excited to start the film.”

After the 2004 film, Priyanka’s career catapulted to new heights as her femme fatale role of Sonia Roy, an ambitious, manipulative and conniving women, earned unanimous praise from all over. Subhash informs that they are currently in the process of finalising the female lead of the film. “We do have a wish list, but let’s see who will be finalised. It will be a bold role again which I am sure will get a lot of awards for the actor, as it did for Priyanka,” he asserts, ending with a tall claim, “This sequel will be better than Aitraaz.”

