Subhash Ghai recalls AR Rahman, Anand Bakshi's struggle on Taal: 'One didn't know English, other couldn't speak Hindi'

Subhash Ghai recently shared a trivia about his musical romantic-drama Taal. The filmmaker recalled the unique collaboration between AR Rahman and late lyricist Anand Bakshi while working on the film. Subhash, in an interview with Radio Nasha revealed that there was a communication barrier between the composer-songwriter duo as one couldn't speaking in Englsih, while the other did not know Hindi. (Also read: AR Rahman reacts as Subhash Ghai reveals he was paid minimum fees for Taal: ‘Let’s not go there’) Subhash Ghai recently revealed that AR Rahman and Anand Bakshi did not interact during Taal.

Subhash Ghai on AR Rahman-Anand Bakshi's collaboration

The filmmaker while recalling the initial challenges due to language barrier during the shooting said, “When I first made Anand Bakshi and AR Rahman meet, Anand ji didn’t know English and Rahman didn’t know Hindi. I placed a harmonium between them, thinking there might be some jugalbandi. They asked each other, ‘No, you play something,’ ‘No, you play something.’ But after 15 minutes of silence, I realised there was a communication gap.” He pointed out, “One didn’t know English and the other didn’t know Hindi.”

However, Subhash stated that despite the initial challenges, the two artists eventually found a way to work together. AR Rahman composed the music first, and then Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics.

About Taal

Taal featured Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal characters. The film also starred Alok Nath, Amrish Puri, Mita Vashisht, Saurabh Shukla, Sushma Seth, Manoj Pahwa and others in crucial roles. Taal is a love story about class divide, where a business tycoon's son Manav falls in love with an aspiring singer Mansi. When Mansi's father is humiliated by Manav's family she becomes a pop singer with the help of popular music composer Vikrant. Taal was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the official selection at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and retrospectively at the 45th IFFI in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

Subhash Ghai's Bollywood career

Subhash Ghai has produced many popular films such as Karz, Khalanayak, Ram Lakhan and Dil Se. His last directorial was Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Yuvvraaj.