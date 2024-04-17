Exclusive| Sukhwinder Singh has a partner in his life: Nothing to hide, people get married without big celebrations too

Sukhwinder Singh is back to singing romantic and peppy songs, he tells us. Where’s the romance in his real life though? While he has plenty of friends and well wishers, one is certain to feel the lack of a life partner too at times, since he was believed to be unmarried- until now. He surprises us when he quips, “Kami toh tab feel hogi na jab hai hi nahi!” Singer Sukhwinder Singh

He admits that he has someone special in his life now. “Rahi baat shaadi ki, zaroori nahi hai ki jinke bade jashn nahi hote, voh shaadi nahi karte! Karte hain na? There are so many celebrities who get married but one doesn’t get to know because they don’t want news to be made out of it. Reveal nahi kar sakta. There are some relationships which are sensitive, one doesn’t feel the need to put it under the limelight. Aisa rishta nahi hai ki aapne gunaah kiya hai, aisa bhi nahi hai,” tells us the 52-year-old hitmaker, with chartbusters such as Haule Haule, Jai Ho and Udi Udi Jaaye to his credit.

Singh had joked in a chat with HT City in 2017 that if he doesn’t get married that year, he will “jump into a well and die”. He doesn’t remember saying this when we quote it though. On why he doesn’t want to reveal the details of his partner, he adds, “Privacy hai meri, bas. Chhupane wala isme kuchh nahi hai. If an artist finds someone who lets their thinking be free, then such a relationship lives on forever. Artists are very peculiar people. Mujhe rishton ko limelight mein daalne ka shauk nahi hai. If someone wants to, there’s nothing wrong, it’s not a crime in both scenarios.”

Coming to the professional front, the singer is excited for an ‘energetic’ number he has sung for an upcoming film Gabru Gang, and is also set to release an album in May.