Exclusive | Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against husband Govinda: His team confirms

Sunita Ahuja was seen at a family court in Mumbai today with her son Yashvardhan Ahuja, sparking fresh speculation about her marriage to actor Govinda. When asked by the paparazzi why she was at the court, Sunita responded, "Birthday manane aayi thi."

Exclusive | Sunita Ahuja withdraws case against husband Govinda: His team confirms

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HT City has now learnt that there is no cause for concern. Speaking exclusively to us, Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha shares, "Sab log darr kyu rahe hai. Sunita ji ne apna case wapas liya hai. Yeh toh khush hone ki baat hai."

Sunita had reportedly filed a divorce petition against Govinda at the Bandra Family Court on December 5, 2024, under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, citing adultery, cruelty and desertion.

Addressing Sunita's demeanour at the court, Shashi adds, "Woh itne gusse mein nazar aayi toh sabko laga hoga kuch problem hui, par ab sab theek hai dono mein." We reached out to Sunita, but received no response till the time of going to press.

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{{^usCountry}} Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 and share two kids, Tina Ahuja, 37, and Yashvardhan, 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 and share two kids, Tina Ahuja, 37, and Yashvardhan, 29. {{/usCountry}}