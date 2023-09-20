EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol is on personal time off; hasn’t signed his next project, not even Rajkumar Santoshi film

Following the unprecedented success of Gadar 2, fans and industry insiders have been guessing about actor Sunny Deol’s next move. In fact, there’s speculation that the actor is ready to bury his differences with filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, and will star in his next film being backed by Aamir Khan. Deol had worked with Santoshi on Damini, Ghayal and Ghatak, and they reportedly had a fallout after Santoshi refused to direct Ghayal Once Again. However, we have learnt that Deol is enjoying a personal break, and has not zeroed down on his next project yet. Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2

“Ever since the news of Sunny patching up with Shah Rukh Khan became a hot discussion, following their hug at the success bash of Gadar 2, there is a growing buzz that he might now reunite with Santoshi, leaving behind their fallout. But there is no truth in this,” informs an industry insider, adding, “Even people within the film fraternity are assuming that Sunny and Rajkumar will come together, but that’s not happening.”

Another source reveals that all reports are baseless and Deol has not signed any project at the moment. “He is in the US for a personal break, and has been spending time with his family after a hectic schedule with Gadar 2. He’s using this break to realign his thoughts and the projects he wants to get associated with. He will not take the decision in haste,” shares the source.

Furthermore, the source tells us, “Even though people want Sunny to reunite with Santoshi, nothing of that sort has happened right now. In fact, some are even saying that he has signed his next with Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma, which is also not true. He will get back to work and start reading scripts once he is back from the US, which is later this week

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON