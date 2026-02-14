Exclusive | Surbhi Jyoti on embracing motherhood: Sumit is rooting for a baby girl

She adds, “Ever since we announced the news to our families, they have been all the more happy to welcome the little one. My mom and mother-in-law have been a great support in this journey. From sharing their own experiences to being there in each step I take.” When asked how the phase has been for her so far, she is quick to share, “I was hoping that I would have some weird, odd mood swings etc., as it’s said and shown, but it looks like it’s a myth, at least for I. I’ve been eating very normal food and I’m really not craving anything fancy.”

Speaking about her first pregnancy, Surbhi tells us, “We are in a beautiful space currently. Sumit has always been a very hands-on partner anyway, but with my pregnancy, he has been more vigilant. Pregnant or not pregnant, he’s a very caring, very loving husband.”

Actor Surbhi Jyoti is stepping into what she calls the ‘greatest adventure’ of her life. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old announced on Instagram that she and her husband, actor Sumit Suri, 39, are expecting their first child, due in June.

In fact, the biggest surprise for her has been giving up tea, which she loved and couldn’t work without. “I was a tea lover. It was a big part of my daily lifestyle. But since the time I have conceived, I have not even had a single cup. Not because my doctor said so, I just don’t feel like it.” The shift, she admits, came as a shock not just to her but also to her husband, who has been rooting for a baby girl. The 37-year-old says, “I am happy as long as it’s a healthy baby. I don’t have a preference for the baby’s gender, but Sumit is hoping for a healthy baby girl.”

When asked if the families are planning a godh bharai ceremony, the actor says, “For now, there are no such plans; we are taking one day at a time. I and Sumit are very impromptu in life. If there are plans for a godh bharai to celebrate our little one, it will be very impromptu.”

Last seen in Gunaah (2024), Surbhi has been away from the screen for quite some time now. When asked if she will be taking a proper break post-delivering the child, she shares, “I love what I do. That is going to be my love for life, for sure. I’m an actor. I will live as an actor. I will die an actor.” She acknowledges that past breaks were not by choice but due to circumstance. “The break was because I was not getting the roles that I wanted. Probably makers were not feeling that I’m fit for any particular role.”

But motherhood, she insists, is not a barrier to doing what she loves. “I do plan on working post-delivering the baby. If a role comes my way, and if I think I can do it without compromising on my time with the baby, I would definitely love to do it. It’s not that you have to stop doing one thing to do another. If you have an understanding partner or family, and if you can manage, you should definitely do what you want to do. I’ve been working because I love doing that.” She concludes, “So why should I stop doing something that I love for another beautiful experience? If I can manage both, I would love to do both.”