EXCLUSIVE| The making of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to release in theatres; more deets inside

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar (2025) and Dhurandhar The Revenge has broken several box office records and achieved new milestones in Indian cinema. Now, we have got to know that the film is set to get its hand on another first for the Indian film industry. HT City has exclusively learnt that the making of Dhurandhar will make its way to theatres, a first of its kind feat for any Indian film.

A still from Dhurandhar The Revenge

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An insider source informs us, “The craze for Dhurandhar is so much that the makers have decided to turn even the making of the film into a spectacle. All the BTS footages and cast interviews together will be collated into a full-length feature film and will be unveiled as a theatrical release in the last quarter of 2026, and then eventually make it to the OTT platform as well on which the films will be streaming.”

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{{^usCountry}} The source further reveals the reason why the lead cast of the film isn’t doing any media interviews yet. “All the major players in the film including actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and even the director Aditya Dhar, are not doing any media interactions yet because their first interviews will be a part of this BTS film that will directly arrive in theatres. It is a first for any Indian film, and the makers are ensuring that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film,” the source adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The source further reveals the reason why the lead cast of the film isn’t doing any media interviews yet. “All the major players in the film including actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and even the director Aditya Dhar, are not doing any media interactions yet because their first interviews will be a part of this BTS film that will directly arrive in theatres. It is a first for any Indian film, and the makers are ensuring that no BTS footage goes out on social media before the release of the film,” the source adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya has been sharing gratitude notes for his crew on social media for some time now, but interestingly, he has only been sharing pictures and not any videos. It is probably a hint that all the video footage of the film is being saved for now to be made part of the theatrical release of the film’s making.

We reached out to the team of Dhurandhar for a comment on the same, but received no response till the time of publishing.

More on Dhurandhar

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Starring an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Danish Pandor among others, Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar became the highest grossing Indian film at the doemstic box office with over ₹800 crores collection. The sequel, Dhurandhar The Revenge, broke even that record, becoming the first Indian film to cross ₹1000 crore mark on the domestic box office itself. The film is still successfully running in theatres, with no signs of slowing down.

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