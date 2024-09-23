EXCLUSIVE| Viraj Ghelani: It was blown out of proportion, have never met SRK

In a recent podcast, actor-content creator Viraj Ghelani, who had a minor role in Atlee’s Jawan, called it his ‘worst experience’ on a movie set, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Clarifying his previous statements in an exclusive conversation with us, he reveals, “It was a lack of better words wala situation. My role was actually cut in the film. I shot for around 13-14 days but only the scenes that were shot on day one of the shoot were taken in the final cut, adding that he wasn’t aware that his part was getting majorly cut. “I didn’t know about all this, so when I went to watch the movie with my fiance, I was a bit disappointed in that particular moment. It wasn’t my worst experience shooting and working in that film.” Viraj Ghelani

The 31-year-old further goes on to say that his statements “were blown out of proportion”. “It was just disheartening to see only one scene at the premiere. I had even told my friends ki mai Shah Rukh ki film mai araha hu, so vahan thoda bura laga tha. I am also a content creator so I understand editing. Mujhe bhi kuch video mai extra lag raha hota hai toh mai kaatt deta hu,” he opens up.

His statement about being spoken to rudely was also “taken in a wrong way”, he says. “Moreover, every set has several people present, it’s not just the directors and actors. Some random people were talking rudely to me, Atlee was actually the sweetest. He follows me on Instagram and he even called me for a role in Baby John, but I had prior commitments hence couldn’t join. And, I didn’t even shoot with Shah Rukh sir, our sequences were on different days. Baat ka batangad bangaya befaaltu mai. Pata nahi kahaan se kahan baat pahuch gayi,” Ghelani further adds, highlighting that he shares a great bond with the filmmaker.

Another statement that went viral recently was about where he said that he instructed his followers to bombard the comments section of Govinda Naam Mera’s trailer to get his ‘revenge’ against Dharma Productions. Talking about the same, he says, “That was also said in a very light humourous way. I was just a beginner in the industry when we went for the trailer launch. There were so many characters in the film, sabko leke kaise jaasakte the vo? In my head, I thought mujhe leke jaayenge, par nahi leke gaye and it’s fine by me.”

“Shashank Khaitan (Film’s director) is like a mentor to me, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal are friends. Itna bada jo hua hai, pata nahi kaise hogaya! There was nothing like that. I just should have chosen my words wisely. I just joked, ‘Don’t mess with Gujaratis!’ Even my mom freaked out after reading the headlines,” Ghelani ends.