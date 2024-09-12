Content creator Viraj Ghelani calls acting in Jawan his ‘worst experience’, says he was spoken to rudely on set

Viraj Ghelani recently shared his experience of working in the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. During a podcast on The Having Said That Show, the content creator disclosed that he did not enjoy the work environment on the set as he was spoken to in a rude manner. (Also read: Karan Johar has been directing for 26 years but this scene with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol is his favourite. Watch) Vijay Ghelani called Jawan his worst experience on a movie set.

Vijay Gehlani regrets working in Atlee's Jawan

Viraj, while speaking about working in the Atlee-directorial stated that, “Don’t talk. F**k. Why did I do it? People are very sweet who watched the film for me that I watched your part. But it was my worst experience ever. Because see the thing is… they don’t consider you because they have Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan and two Shah Rukh Khans and all those things. The work culture was ‘yahan khada ho ja, yeh kar le (stand here, do this)'. There was this scene where in the close ups, I have a gun because I am a cop and then they go for a wide shot. Then I said that prop guy has taken my gun. They said gun will come to you, stand here. I was like okay. But the gun never came.”

He also said, “They were like, f**k that. I came and I went. I am just a blurred image in the background. I had (shot) proper dialogues. I had shot for 10 days in Madh Island in the heat of May. Then suddenly, I see that whatever we had worked on for 15 days, they only used what we shot during the first 30 minutes on the first day. Creators are cast for their clout only.”

About Jawan

Apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the movie also featured, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, and others in crucial roles. The movie also had a special appearance by Sanjay Dutt. The vigilante action-thriller had Shah Rukh playing a double-role after a long time.