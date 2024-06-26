EXCLUSIVE| Yuvika and Prince on expecting their first child together: We are on top of the world

Reality TV star Prince Narula took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share that he and his wife, actor Yuvika Chaudhary, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Rumours about Chaudhary’s pregnancy had been swirling for some time, fuelled by her noticeable absence from several events. Despite initially denying these speculations, the couple confirmed the exciting news through their social media accounts on June 25. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are expecting their first baby

Soon after the couple made the announcement, we reached out to them. On being asked about her first pregnancy, Chaudhary, who sounded visibly overjoyed, exclusively tells us, “It is a beautiful feeling. That is the one way I can describe how it feels right now. We both are on top of the world. I came to know sometime back but the doctor had said that till the time I don’t say, you can’t announce or tell anyone. It was so difficult to control sharing the news. Now, we are super excited after having made the announcement.” She, however, held back details about her due date, stating, “This is something that I would still like to keep under wraps.”

Narula, equally ecstatic, expressed his readiness for fatherhood. “It feels great, humaari life dubaara ek naye tareeke se shuru horahi hai,” he says adding humorously, “I am excited to live that life again, the things that I used to do during my childhood. Toofaan aane wala hai, bas taiyaari karo. What our parents used to see in us, they will now see in our kid. Naana Naani aur Daada Daadi toh bhut hi khush hain. It is them who will live their life again. Whether its a granddaughter or grandson, they just want their grandchild to be healthy.”

Here is the post:

Ask the happy couple if they wish to have a boy or girl, Narula says he’s praying for a girl. “Shuru se hi mujhe ladki chahiye and Yuvi ko ladka chahiye. Girls are mostly close to their father, so I want to have someone on my side who can join me in fighting with Yuvika,” he quips. To this, Yuvika adds, “Car daali hai post mai so that doesn’t mean boy hi aayega, ladkiyaan bhi drive karti hai. All that matters is, I feel healthy and happy and that’s what we wish for our baby.”

The couple, who first met during Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and tied the knot three years later, in 2018, recently broke the news to their fans in a unique fashion on social media. Narula’s Instagram post featured a photo—a red toy car placed next to their own car— with the caption, “baby aane wala hai jald,” signaling the imminent arrival of their bundle of joy. He penned an emotional message expressing gratitude to Chaudhary, calling the news the “best gift” he could receive.