Explained: Why LeBron James backed out of Met Gala 2025, at the last minute, despite being Honorary Chair

American basketball player LeBron James took to social media on May 5 to share why he pulled out of the 2025 Met Gala, just hours before the event, despite being one of the event’s honorary co-chairs. The NBA legend revealed that a recent injury has forced him to skip fashion’s biggest night. “Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event!" he wrote on X. LeBron James ecplained on social media why he backed out of MET Gala 2025

While LeBron sits this one out, his wife, Savannah James, will be representing the family at the star-studded gala. “Holding the castle down as she always has done!” he added, calling her his “beautiful powerful Queen.”

James suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his left knee during the Lakers' final playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30, according to ESPN. The injury ended his postseason run and now, it’s sidelining him from the red carpet as well. In a post-game interview, the 40-year-old athlete also hinted that retirement could be on the horizon, saying it’s a decision he’ll make after talking with his family and “support group.”

This year’s Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, centers around the Costume Institute’s spring 2025 exhibit titled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The exhibition explores Black style and dandyism from the 18th century to the present day. In alignment with the theme, the gala’s dress code is “Tailored for You,” celebrating menswear and customized suiting.

Alongside LeBron, fellow honorary chairs for the evening include Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. The host committee is equally star-studded, with names like Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens, Doechii, Regina King, Spike Lee, Angel Reese, and Usher.