Fan spots a glaring mistake in Squid Game Series 2 that’s impossible to unsee: 'Someone's getting fired!'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major spoilers for Squid Game series 2. A fan spotted a production error in the second season of Squid Game

An eagle-eyed fan has uncovered a surprising production error in Squid Game Series 2, leaving viewers buzzing about the oversight. Spotted during a critical moment in Episode 7, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it slip-up reveals a camera operator accidentally captured in the background of a high-stakes scene.

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighted the mishap, pinpointing it at 22 minutes and 39 seconds into the episode. Amidst the gunfire, a camera pans behind the embattled contestants, inadvertently revealing one of the show’s camera operators in the upper-right corner of the screen. In the clip, the crew member is clearly visible standing behind the bleachers, filming coverage for another perspective of the scene.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a high-profile series has seen production errors sneak onto our screens. HBO’s Game of Thrones, known for its meticulous world-building, momentarily broke immersion with the now-infamous rogue Starbucks cup. Similarly, Netflix’s series on the Menendez brothers featured a ring camera which, as the users on social media pointed out, was far ahead of its time.

The irony, of course, lies in the fact that these small production blunders are likely far more common than audiences realise. It’s not that major productions like Squid Game or Game of Thrones are more error-prone; rather, their colossal fanbases and high rewatch value make them more susceptible to scrutiny. With so many viewers combing through every frame, it’s only a matter of time before even the smallest mistake is uncovered by an attentive fan. In the case of Squid Game -- a series of such immense popularity-- it’s a rather charming oversight that offers a rare glimpse of the team behind the sinister, fictional competition.

Season 2 of the popular Korean series, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk and starring Lee Jung-jae, not only drew a staggering 124 million viewers globally within its first 28 days but also cemented itself as one of Netflix’s biggest successes. The OTT platform recently dropped a teaser for the upcoming instalment, promising more intense drama, deadly challenges, and new surprises. Scheduled to premiere later this year, Series 3 will continue Gi-hun’s story, potentially answering lingering questions while introducing fresh dangers in the deadly competition.