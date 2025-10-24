Fans find Nora Fatehi connection between Thamma and Stree: ‘Chanderi ki Rani’

This Diwali became extra special for movie lovers when a new film from the beloved Maddock Horror Comedy Universe arrived in theatres. We are talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thamma , which serves as the fifth installment of Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik’s universe. Apart from the vampire romance and the crazy comedy, the biggest highlights of Thamma were Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya and the announcement of Aneet Padda’s official casting in Shakti Shalini . Well, fans have now found a Nora Fatehi connection between Thamma and Stree (2018), the first film in the universe. Spoiler ahead!

Seven years ago, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor blew us away with Stree , a one of a kind horror comedy serving us equal portions of goosebumps and laughter. An important part of the film was Nora Fatehi’s iconic dance number Kamariya . After the song ended, Nora left the scene with her bodyguard. Well, this year Nora returned to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe in Thamma with yet another item song. Titled Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka , the track won hearts whereas Nora’s smooth as butter dance moves left fans wanting more. Well, netizens now believe that Nora was a betal (vampire) even when she appeared in Stree .

A viral Reddit thread reads, “So Nora Fatehi was in stree as just an item dancer while she is In Thamma as a betaal. So was she Betaal in Street too. I know when stree was started there was no Maddock Cinematic universe.. but lots of people were posting that How can be Kareena in Singham again as wife of Singham, while she was as dancer in Dabangg 2, there was only one cameo of Chulbul Pandey, here it is a complete universe. So Nora was betaal in Stree too.” Agreeing with this netizen, a fan stated, “Actually the cop said "Yeh wahi hai Chanderi ki Rani" while introducing Nora,” whereas another hopeful internet user gushed, “I hope they'll explore her character even more in upcoming mhcu movies. Well they have to cuz she's one of the best dancers in bollywood rn for them to have in item songs.” Another comment read, “chanderi ki rani reference or Jana calling aalok as bittu are connections.. I guess in next some movie, pankaj tripathi will be brought as planner & may be in next he will be shown as punter of akshay kumar,” whereas a netizen wrote, “Of course she is the same... Her character was introduced as "Chanderi ki Rani" in Thamma.”

So will Nora get her own film in the universe one day? Well, the possibilities are endless!