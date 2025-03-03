Is there trouble in Bieber paradise? Fans question Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage after new birthday video; watch

Amidst swirling rumors of a possible divorce, Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship is once again under scrutiny. On Saturday, both stars shared glimpses of their lives to mark a significant occasion: Justin's 31st birthday. While the birthday posts seemed innocent enough, the content left many fans questioning the state of their marriage. One of the videos shared by Hailey on her Instagram Stories showed the model bringing a birthday cake to Justin while surrounded by friends. Observers quickly pointed out that throughout the entire interaction, Justin never once looked at Hailey. “His wife is carrying the cake, he is blowing out the candles, and the entire time he doesn’t look at her face even for a moment... ‘Happy marriage,’ they said,” one commenter quipped, with others chiming in with similar concerns. Justin and Hailey Bieber along with son Jack Blues

“I don’t know, we have to start with the fact that he didn’t even look at her walking with that cake. He just doesn’t care,” another fan pointed out. One commenter even questioned why Hailey, who many consider to be stunning and capable of finding someone else, would stay with someone who had allegedly cheated in the past. “He doesn’t even smile at her. He prefers to smile at the guests than at her when his birthday cake is loaded,” another wrote. While some fans seemed intent on reading between the lines, it’s clear the video and the lack of attention from Justin sparked a conversation about the couple’s dynamic. Was it a small moment blown out of proportion, or was there something deeper happening?

First look at baby Jack Blues

But despite the ongoing rumors, the couple’s shared photos of baby Jack seemed to suggest a sense of normalcy. In the images, Jack was dressed in a bright green onesie, white socks, and a deep blue hat. Hailey wore casual jeans and a black fleece pullover, while Justin donned a gray T-shirt and a cosy yellow sweatshirt. The photos, taken at what looked like a cabin in nature, featured not just their new baby but also a lively group of friends who accompanied the Biebers for a weekend of fun and music. Justin even shared several childhood photos, many showing him enjoying time with instruments, a nostalgic touch that added a layer of sincerity to the celebration.

Speculation about the couple's marriage first gained traction when Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram — a move that didn’t go unnoticed by fans. Justin was quick to address the situation, claiming that his account had been hacked, but the explanation raised more than a few eyebrows. While the couple has yet to comment on the divorce rumors directly, it’s clear that the tension surrounding them is palpable. As much as the Biebers continue to share snapshots of their lives, many are left wondering: are Justin and Hailey really as happy as they seem, or is there more going on beneath the surface? Only time will tell.