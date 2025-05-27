Fatima Sana Shaikh shares what makes OTT more ‘liberating’ for artistes

Last seen on screen in 2023 in the film Sam Bahadur, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has a busy year ahead with multiple films including Aap Jaisa Koi, Gustaakh Ishq and Metro... In Dino. But apart from that, she would also be making her web series debut with a social drama titled Nyaya. Fatima Sana Shaikh in a brocade pantsuit from GG by Gautam Gupta(Photo: Tejas Nerurkar)

Ask her about what made her decide to make her foray into the space with this show and Fatima Sana Shaikh shares, “I really liked the story. I liked that my role was interesting, and I am playing a cop for the first time, so I am excited for that. The story has an intention; a cause and it talks about something. So, I really enjoyed being a part of a show which is larger than just a topic.”

Asserting on the merging of the mediums of films and OTT, and the interchange of the biggest names between them, Fatima says, “The line has blurred, and today everyone just wants to make good projects and have them reach people. Medium doesn’t matter much at this point. The charm of cinema is there, and you miss that on OTT, but there is so much great stuff on the web, because there is no pressure of box office. People are making what they want to make, and there is a freedom in that.”

She adds, “The beauty of the medium is that you put your work out there, and whether to see it or not is the audience’s wish. There is liberty in that, and thus, even an artiste stays stress free.” But in this gap of almost two years from screen, did she miss it? “I didn't because I was working. I did four projects last year, so I was so engaged and consumed in my work, that I forgot about everything around. I register such things only when I have no work,” she ends.