Football's biggest night is getting a star-powered soundtrack. Singer Justin Bieber has joined Madonna, Shakira, BTS and more for the historic first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show, to be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19.

Shakira, Justin Bieber, Madonna and BTS will perform during the FIFA World Cup Halftime Show on July 19 (Photo: AFP, X)

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Chris Martin of Coldplay is curating the performances, which will be broadcast live to millions of fans around the world.

On their official page, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said, "Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “The show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “The show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle.” {{/usCountry}}

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He further added that Dai Dai fame Burna Boy, Venezuelan conductor and Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, and the Webby Award-winning PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay will also join and play a key role in conveying a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide.

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“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” said Justin Bieber.

"I'm honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world,” added Burna Boy.

The world cup has entered into its most exciting stage with Argentina, France, England, Spain, Norway Switzerland, Belgium and Morocco making it to quarter finals.

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While four of the eight quarter-finalists have already lifted the trophy, Argentina (three titles), France (two), England and Spain (one each), the other four are still in pursuit of a first world crown. Belgium and Morocco have never made it past the semi-finals. Switzerland last played in the quarterfinals in 1954. Norway had never previously gone beyond the Round of 16.

In the three opening ceremonies across co-host nations of Mexico, Canada and the United States, artists including Shakira, Burna Boy, Katy Perry, LISA, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Anitta and Rema had performed.