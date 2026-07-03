Hailey and Justin Bieber Pay $12 Million for West Village Condo

THE DEAL: Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, have paid $12 million for a condo in Manhattan’s West Village, according to property records and people familiar with the deal.

THE SELLER: The residence at 160 Leroy Street was owned by real-estate developer Steven Brauser, who purchased the unit for $10.5 million in 2018, property records show. Brauser, chairman and chief executive of Parkland Group, an apartment developer, listed the condo for $12 million in April, according to listings website StreetEasy. He didn’t respond to requests for comment.

THE BUYER: Hailey’s cosmetics brand, Rhode, was acquired for $1 billion by Elf Cosmetics last year. Justin headlined this year’s Coachella music festival, after his latest album, Swag II, was released in September. The Biebers, who have a young son, own California homes in Beverly Hills and La Quinta. They didn’t respond to requests for comment.

THE SPECS: The unit has roughly 2,800 square feet with four bedrooms, according to the listing. It also has six “art walls” and views of the Hudson River.