Hailey and Justin Bieber Pay $12 Million for West Village Condo
The roughly 2,800-square-foot unit is located at 160 Leroy Street, which draws buyers looking for anonymity.
THE DEAL: Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife, model and beauty entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, have paid $12 million for a condo in Manhattan’s West Village, according to property records and people familiar with the deal.
THE SELLER: The residence at 160 Leroy Street was owned by real-estate developer Steven Brauser, who purchased the unit for $10.5 million in 2018, property records show. Brauser, chairman and chief executive of Parkland Group, an apartment developer, listed the condo for $12 million in April, according to listings website StreetEasy. He didn’t respond to requests for comment.
THE BUYER: Hailey’s cosmetics brand, Rhode, was acquired for $1 billion by Elf Cosmetics last year. Justin headlined this year’s Coachella music festival, after his latest album, Swag II, was released in September. The Biebers, who have a young son, own California homes in Beverly Hills and La Quinta. They didn’t respond to requests for comment.
THE SPECS: The unit has roughly 2,800 square feet with four bedrooms, according to the listing. It also has six “art walls” and views of the Hudson River.
Built around 2017, 160 Leroy Street has undulating, curved walls. Its porte-cochere and private courtyard are a draw for buyers who want anonymity, local agents said. Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of sports-merchandising company Fanatics, owns a roughly $43 million penthouse in the building.
THE MARKET: Manhattan’s luxury market is stable, although the median sale price for luxury apartments dropped 1.1% to $6.45 million during the second quarter compared with the same period last year, according to real-estate appraisal firm Miller Samuel. Overall, condo sales dropped 4.5% year-over-year while median condo prices rose 4.7% compared with 2025’s second quarter.
Adam Heller, Amanda Rosenberg and Michael Gavin of the Heller Organization had the listing. Romy Hechinger at Compass represented the buyer.
Write to E.B. Solomont at eb.solomont@wsj.com