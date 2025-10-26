Are Chris Martin and Sophie Turner dating? The two reportedly went on a ‘secret date’

Sophie Turner and Chris Martin have reportedly started dating after both went through public breakups this year. According to The Sun, the Game of Thrones star, 29, called it quits with her boyfriend Peregrine “Perry” Pearson in September, while the Coldplay frontman, 48, ended his long-term relationship with actress Dakota Johnson, 35, earlier this summer. Chris Martin and Sophie Turner are reportedly ‘secretly dating’ after ending long-term relationships(Instagram/sophiet/coldplay)

Their first meeting reportedly happened just a week after Sophie became single. Sources told the Mail that the two even went on a “secret date” recently - one that is already stirring up chatter across the entertainment world.

Sophie’s fresh start after Perry split

The Sun had earlier revealed that Sophie and Perry quietly ended their relationship at the end of August after she was spotted using the celebrity dating app Raya. The pair began dating in 2023 and were last seen together at Glastonbury Festival in June.

According to MailOnline, their relationship officially ended during a society wedding in late September. Insiders told the publication that Sophie met Chris just a few days after her split from Perry.

As for Perry, the heir to the Cowdray estate in West Sussex, he also seems to have moved on. He was photographed recently with a blonde companion who, fans noticed, bore a striking resemblance to Sophie.

Also read: Joe Jonas says ‘divorce is tough’, talks about having a 'relationship with my co-parent’ Sophie Turner

Chris and Dakota’s eight-year run ends quietly

Chris and Dakota ended their eight-year relationship in June, The Sun confirmed. The couple’s romance had faced strain for months before they finally called it quits. “They just have not been able to figure out how to make it official. Dakota held a flame for them to be together because she loved him so much and loved his kids so much,” a source told the Mail.

Chris and Dakota were last seen together in January, visiting the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai while Coldplay was on tour. The singer spent most of his summer in London performing multiple Wembley shows during Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres tour.

Martin shares two children - Apple, 21, and Moses, 19 - with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Turner, meanwhile, is a mother to Willa and Delphine, her daughters with ex-husband Joe Jonas. Their 2019 Vegas wedding ended in divorce four years later, after a lengthy custody battle.

FAQs

Are Sophie Turner and Chris Martin really dating?

According to The Sun, sources claim the pair have been quietly seeing each other.

When did Chris Martin split from Dakota Johnson?

Their breakup happened in June after an eight-year relationship, The Sun reported.

Who was Sophie Turner’s last boyfriend?

She was dating British aristocrat Perry Pearson before their September split.