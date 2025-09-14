Chris Martin asks Coldplay fans to ‘send love’ to Charlie Kirk's family: ‘You can send it to people you disagree with’

Charlie Kirk, executive director of the conservative Turning Point USA advocacy group, was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University on Thursday when an unidentified shooter attacked him. He died after being shot in the neck. Now, singer Chris Martin of Coldplay has urged his fans to send love to Charlie Kirk's family during his latest concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. Coldplay's Chris Martin urged fans to send love to the family of Charlie Kirk.

As per a video taken by a fan at Coldplay's final stop on their Music of the Spheres World Tour on Friday in London, Chris was seen encouraging the audience to send love ‘to Charlie Kirk’s family’ following the conservative influencer’s death.

What Chris Martin said

He said on stage,“Let’s raise our hands like this and send love anywhere you wanna send it in the world, and there are so many places that might need it today. So, here it comes from London. You can send this to your brother or sister, you can send it to the families of people who have been going through terrible stuff.”

He continued, “You can send it to Charlie Kirk’s family, you can send it to anybody’s family. You can send it to people you disagree with, but you send them love anyway. You can send it to peaceful people in the Middle East and Ukraine and Russia and Azerbaijan and Sudan and London, anywhere you think might need love from London. Here it comes.”

About Charlie Kirk's death

Charlie Kirk, a key supporter of President Donald Trump and co-founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, was shot and killed by a single bullet during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, expressed her grief on Instagram, warning his murderers of their consequences.

“The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. He...He is so good. I will never have the words. Ever,” Erika wrote in the caption of the post. Tyler Robinson, 22, was identified as the suspected shooter of Kirk.