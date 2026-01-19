Filmmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar gets into legal tussle with production house: Matter is being dealt with legally

Jio Studios on Saturday issued a public notice advising caution regarding its contractual rights related to filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and his production house. Ali Abbas Zafar

The notice, published in a trade magazine states, binding to contractual arrangements entered into between Jio Studios and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar and his production house Ali Abbas Zafar Films LLP with effect from September 30, 2025, Jio Studios “holds and continues to hold a first and paramount lien” on all incomes, revenues, receipts, proceeds and earnings of whatever nature and in whatever form, whether present or future. The notice states that any income that comes in must first go to the production house before anyone else can claim it.

The issue is reportedly linked to their OTT film Bloody Daddy, which starred Shahid Kapoor and was released in 2023.

When contacted Ali Abbas Zafar's team said, "The matter is being dealt with legally." We contacted Jio Studios who confirmed the development but did not comment till the time of going to press.

Currently, the filmmaker is all set to begin the shoot of his next, a large-scale action-romance, featuring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, for Yash Raj Films (YRF).