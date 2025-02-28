First Reactions: BLACKPINK Lisa's new album Alter Ego has fans cheering; ‘she did NOTT come to play’

Alter Ego is BLACKPINK's Lisa's debut solo album, and an impressive one at that, since it embraces the complexity of her artistic identity, showcasing her creative range through five distinct personas. There's Vixi, the fierce, “villain”-like persona who teams up with Atlanta's own Future on the bold track Fxck Up the World. On the other side, we have Kiki, the fun and energetic Y2Cute pop star who confidently declares her personal growth on the upbeat Rosalía collaboration New Woman. The Thai rapper's ability to slip into different roles demonstrates her versatility, something that’s also evident in her growing acting career, as seen on The White Lotus. This dynamic approach gives Alter Ego a unique feel, marking a promising start to Lisa’s solo journey. But what do fans think of the album? BLACKPINK Lisa's new album Alter Ego

Fan reviews

Reviews of Lisa’s highly anticipated album have been overwhelmingly positive, with listeners praising the diverse sound and her bold creative direction. One fan shared their excitement, commenting, “Lifestyle and FUTW and battling in my head for supremacy and I don't see it ending any time soon. I like both versions of FUTW btw, Vixi one slightly more. Sorry Rockstar, you ruled long enough. There are no songs on this album that I don't like, which is surprising considering how different songs are, I even like Dream, and I'm not a ballad person. It's so nice to have many songs at once, isn't it? Overall I'd give this album 4 stars out of 5. Good work Lisa and team!” Another listener admitted to being pleasantly surprised: “Alright first listen, I liked it a lot more than I thought I would. Some of the songs are skips (I’m looking at you Moonlit Floor and Badgrrrl), but most of it is a genuine vibe. Of the new songs, I’ve saved Lifestyle, Dream, and Rapunzel solo. Honorable mention to the Tyla feature and Chill though I don’t think I’m hearing quite what everyone else is with Chill. I think it’s a good song, but maybe I’ll have to listen to it a bit more to get what everyone on Twitter is going on about. Overall a solid 6.8/10.”

Lisa’s creative range really resonated with fans, as one review noted, “You know you released a BANGER ALBUM when everybody ranking the songs differently…there’s truly a song for everybody. We ain’t just hyping one song cause the rest are snoozefests.” Another fan expressed immense pride and admiration for Lisa’s boldness: “Soooo incredibly proud of Lisa for this incredible album!! Her versatility is absolutely insane, I loveee seeing this completely uncensored side of her. (Love her saying ‘if you want the old Lisa, listen to my old shit,’ so tired of people saying that and clearly she is too lol). SHE DID NOTTT come to play!! This is how you make your mark as a solo artist! I really like the Future feature, but I think the solo version is even better. Can’t wait to listen to this for the rest of the year. My favorites are New Woman, Born Again, Dream, When I'm With You, and FUTW 💕.”

From praising her versatility to pointing out specific tracks that fans are vibing with, it’s clear that Alter Ego has struck a chord with listeners.